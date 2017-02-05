Infographics

How Reviews Influence Women's Shopping Decisions (Infographic)

It could be time to clean up your online reputation.
Image credit: Betsie Van Der Meer | Getty Images
Product reviews and testimonials are so important today that companies pay people to review their products or service. It’s a good idea too, as it turns out 68 percent of women say they rely on reviews when making purchasing decisions.

In a recent study, product reviews company Influenster surveyed 11,255 women of all ages to uncover what influences their shopping decisions, and reviews topped the list.

Companies should make sure their online reputations are spick-and-span, as 44 percent of women admit to spending at least 20 minutes researching something online before buying it.

The industry your business is in will also determine whether a woman is likely to dive deep into reading reviews. Eighty-five percent of women read reviews for beauty and wellness products, and a little over half do for electronics and clothes and shoes. It’s no surprise that groceries, books and homecare and cleaning products are not so highly researched.

From where women go to seek out reviews to what device they are reading them on -- check out the infographic below to learn more.

Rose Leadem

Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc. 

Marketing Ecommerce Product Reviews Infographics Women Customers
