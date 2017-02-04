The Immigrant Entrepreneurs Behind Major American Companies (Infographic)

Much of the time, we overlook the origins of some of our favorite companies and brands. And with all of the confusion caused by President Donald Trump’s recent immigration ban, people may not realize how much of the items they own or services they use can be credited to foreign-born entrepreneurs.
Related: Here's How to Fix the H-1B Visa Program to Drive Startup Growth
More than 40 percent of companies on the U.S. Fortune 500 list were launched by immigrants or children of immigrants. No one can deny the success and impact of ecommerce website eBay -- a credit to the ingenuity of its French founder Pierre Morad Omidyar. And how’d you find this article? Chances are through a Google search, whose co-founder Sergey Brin was born in Russia.
Intel, AT&T, Tesla, Yahoo!, Pfizer, Huffington Post -- check out Free Enterprise’s infographic below to check out more companies launched by foreigners.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
Read more