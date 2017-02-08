Tech and Trump: What the Next Four Years Might Bring

A young man, his brother, and a few friends start a cutting-edge company in his home. Within a few years, the company grows exponentially and dominates the American economy. Within a few more years, the government takes notice and begins to regulate the company and to limit its power.

No, we’re not talking about a 21st century technology company; we’re describing Standard Oil over 100 years ago.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. As yesterday’s tiny tech startups grow into today’s economic behemoths – Amazon, Google, Apple, and others – they are facing greater government scrutiny. Whether over encryption, access to users’ stored data, or notice to users of government data requests, the examples are multiplying daily, and in some sense, they echo the Standard Oils of the past.

In addition to their skyrocketing growth, these companies have begun to expand into more conventional industries – Uber’s entry into the transportation industry and Airbnb’s into the hotel industry are but two examples. The public is welcoming this expansion. A recent poll showed that 1/3 of global banking and insurance customers would consider switching their accounts to Silicon Valley giants if they offered such services. As this “tech creep” accelerates, government’s interest is growing.

Large tech companies have known this is coming for some time, and have prepared. Last year alone, tech firms spent close to $50 million on lobbyists. Generally a liberal industry, tech companies enjoyed an amicable relationship with the Obama Administration, but many are wondering what to expect now that the 45th President has taken office.

“A Different Kind of Republican”

On the campaign trail, President Trump became known as “a different kind of Republican,” staking out a more protectionist stand on trade, and a more interventionist stance on antitrust policy than the typical Republican candidate. At times, however, he articulated a more traditionally Republican, small government, laissez-faire approach to regulation, promising to “no longer regulate our companies and our jobs out of existence”

A stormy relationship with tech.

The relationship between President Trump and the tech sector has been rocky. Technology companies largely supported Secretary Clinton in 2016 (along with Obama in 2008 and 2012). President Trump fueled this divide by repeatedly siding against the tech industry in the campaign -- from supporting the FBI in the encryption debate to opposing one of the industry’s most significant proposed mergers. Apple, in turn, declined to help fund the 2016 Republican National Convention, even though it had done so in the past.

President Trump attempted to mend fences in a December meeting with tech executives but any détente that created has quickly faded. This week, a large number of tech companies filed papers supporting the challenge to the President’s executive order limiting immigration. Google’s CEO recently referreding to the President’s actions as “evil things."

Beyond the already-storming immigration debate, here are six other areas where tech’s entanglement with government will be noteworthy during the Trump Administration: