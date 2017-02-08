Domino's Now Has a Wedding Registry, Because You Know, People Love Pizza?

Forget about toaster ovens and silverware -- Domino’s has something for newlyweds to indulge in: The pizza company recently launched its own wedding registry.
Mind you, Domino's is not offering any new products. Rather, the registry is some clever marketing to get people to buy electronic gift cards. Those interested can choose from options such as “Dancing With My Slice” or “‘One More Slice’ Before ‘I Do.’”
The new registry also has options for other wedding-related festivities. If you’re in charge of planning the bachelor party, you might want to check out Domino’s “2 a.m. Bachelor Party Feast.” Or if you’re leading the girls night out, “Cater the Bachelorette Party” might be more up your alley.
Weddings are pretty cheesy already. Domino's may be thinking a little extra cheese won't hurt.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
