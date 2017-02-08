Technology

Google and H&M Will Make You a Custom Dress Based on Your Smartphone Data

An app collects information about you then uses it to design a piece a clothing.
Image credit: Ivyrevel
New York Fashion Week kicks off tomorrow, but ahead of the couture designs hitting the runways, an unlikely company is stepping into the fashion world.

Google partnered with Ivyrevel, a women’s clothing brand based in Stockholm backed by H&M and Paypal, to make customized dresses using an individual’s data footprint. The Data Dress is designed around information collected from your phone via an Android app developed with Ivyrevel and powered by Google’s Awareness API.

“The technology is able to learn from your activities. It understands what you love to do and where you love to go,” Ivyrevel co-founder Kenza Zouiten explains in a video about the concept.

As you go about your day, the app collects information such as your location, physical activity and the weather. An algorithm then processes that data to generate a unique and personalized garment that you can buy through the app, which will be available later this year. The dresses come in at at least $99, according to the Ivyrevel site.

Check out the video below for more.

Nina Zipkin

Nina Zipkin is a staff writer at Entrepreneur.com. She frequently covers media, tech, startups, culture and workplace trends.

Mobile Ecommerce Technology Google Fashion
