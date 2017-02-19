Sports

The History of Online Gambling (Infographic)

How betting became a billion-dollar industry.
Image credit: woolzian | Getty Images
This year, online gambling is expected to generate $50.65 billion dollars and jump to $56.05 billion in 2018. That’s a lot of money. Just for comparison's sake, Disney generated $52.47 billion last year.

Last week’s Super Bowl LI was expected to top the amount wagered on last year’s game between Carolina and Denver, with one bettor putting $1.1 million on the Falcons to win -- imagine the emotional roller coaster ride that individual experienced during the game.

The history of online gambling is very interesting, full of twists and turns. Take a look at the infographic below, which highlights this billion-dollar industry from its beginning to its current state.

Jonathan Long

Jonathan Long is the founder of Market Domination Media®, a performance-based online marketing agency, blerrp™,   an influencer marketing agency and co-founder of consumer product Sexy Smile Kit&trade...

