Which Job Would You Have Had in the 1920s? (Infographic)

Jazz music, flapper dresses, F. Scott Fitzgerald -- for many, that’s what comes to mind when you think of the roaring '20s. And in today’s world of iPhones, Facebook and partisan politics, life back then seemed much simpler … and possibly exciting. Because who wouldn’t enjoy a life full of wild outfits, crazy artists and epic parties?
Before the time of alarm clocks and Siri, people still had to wake up early. In fact, there were individuals called “Knocker Uppers” whose job was to wake up other workers. If you were a seamstress back then, you were likely spending most of your time putting together flashy flapper dresses for female partygoers. A wheat farm labourer, a silent movie actor, a telephone operator -- many jobs in the 1920s are nothing like today’s.
So take a minute to imagine what your life would be in the '20s. What suits you? Do you enjoy homemaking? How about working outdoors? Check out OnStride Financial’s infographic below to find out what you’d be doing 90 years ago.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
