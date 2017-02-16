7-Year-Old Pens Letter to 'Google Boss' Asking for a Job and CEO Sundar Pichai Responds

Nothing beats a handwritten note. When it’s from a 7-year-old who aspires to work at one of today’s biggest tech companies, even Google CEO Sundar Pichai can’t help but respond.
From bean bag chairs to slides to go-karts, the Google offices look like a big playground to outsiders. So, it’s no surprise that kids might aspire to work there. That’s why 7-year-old Chloe Bridgewater, from Hereford, U.K., penned a letter to the “google boss” asking for a job.
Image credit: Courtesy of Andy Bridgewater
Like a pro, Bridgewater describes why she is qualified to work at Google. “My teachers tell my mum and dad I am very good in class and am good at my spelling and reading and my sums.” If you’re still not sold, Bridgewater adds: “I like computers too and have a tablet I play games on.”
Image credit: Courtesy of Andy Bridgewater
Although she didn’t land her dream job, she’s still got plenty of time to develop her skills for a potential future at Google. The sweet letter eventually made its way to the “google boss,” and Sundar Pichai responded with words of encouragement. In his letter to Bridgewater, Pichai writes that he hopes she will continue to learn about technology and tells her, “I think if you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to.”
On a concluding note, Pichai tells Bridgewater, “I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school! :)”
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
