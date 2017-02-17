To Achieve a Goal, You Must Take Care of Yourself

Reader Resource
Achieving a goal is not easy. The change in your habit or routine can can zap your energy, resulting in a feeling of discouragement, rather than encouragement.
Fortunately, entrepreneur and meditator Natalie MacNeil is here to help. In a Facebook Live for The Goal Standard Challenge -- an exclusive five-week challenge for the Entrepreneur.com community -- MacNeil shared self-care tips, including her superhuman entrepreneur health hacks to help you focus and get more done.
Check out her Facebook Live video to get more insight. Also, download her worksheet Weekly Reflection worksheet.
