6 Steps to Creating the Perfect Marketing Video (Infographic)

Every company wants to create a viral video, but I’ve got some bad news for you. Even the best videos have no guarantee they’ll ever be as popular as the kid who got bit by Charlie, Dollar Shave Club or those gangster hamsters driving a Kia.

The good news? Just like in high school, popularity doesn’t always equal success. Luckily for you, successful videos do happen to have a couple things in common. To learn what those things are, check out the infographic below by Explainify. The advice is rooted in neuroscience, psychology and our personal experience working with hundreds of companies. With it, you’ll learn what your video should include so that you can drive maximum engagement and grow your business.

Who knows? Maybe there’s even a possibility of your video going viral.

Image Credit: Explainify