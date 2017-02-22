This Hair Dye Changes Color Depending on Your Environment

Ever wish your hair would change based on your surroundings?
Lauren Bowker, founder of The Unseen, recently developed a hair dye that changes color depending on a person’s temperature and environment. So if you’re outside in the sun, your hair might turn a fiery red. If you’re indoors, the color will turn a muted brown.
The new product, named “FIRE,” uses thermoregulation technology, where the dye is prompted by temperature in the skin to change colors.
“Above a certain temperature change, one of the molecules in the carbon bond is more stable than the other, and so a reaction produces a molecule with a slightly different absorption of light, thus creating a different colour,” Wired UK explains.
The product is not on the market yet, but Bowker ensured Wired
that it is safe. “Because of how we’ve formulated the dye, we’re confident there will be no damage to the scalp, and no significant effect on the hair fibres themselves (no more than typical semi permanent dyes that is).”
