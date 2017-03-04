The Habits of Highly Successful Entrepreneurs (Infographic)

To be successful, we need to cultivate successful habits. Take it from some of the most accomplished entrepreneurs around.
For Elon Musk, that’s scheduling his entire day in five-minute blocks -- that way, he’ll get the most out of every second. Mark Zuckerberg likes to wear the same shirt, pants and sweatshirt every day, minimizing choices so he can focus on larger tasks.
Successful entrepreneurs Oprah Winfrey, Warren Buffett and Bill Gates put reading books at the top of their to-do lists. In fact, Buffett spends most of his day reading. And Bill Gates says he believes that about one book a week is doable.
Along with reading, exercise is another important way to boost productivity and creativity. Virgin Group founder Richard Branson wakes up at 5 a.m. to swim, kite surf or play tennis. Shark Tank investor and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban does an hour of cardio six to seven days a week to stay on track.
Possessing a strong, positive and flexible mindset is also the key to success. As Steve jobs once said, “I’m convinced that about half of what separates the successful entrepreneurs from the non-successful ones is pure perseverance.”
