UPS Staff Comes Together to Surprise Co-Worker With a Car

There’s more to life than buying material items or making millions of dollars -- and that’s helping others, especially those you care about.
Recently, employees at a UPS branch in Oxford, Miss., got together to buy a car for one of their fellow employees, Derek Taylor, who walks more than 14 miles to and from work every day. After an exhausting commute, Taylor works as a shipper loading and unloading delivery trucks.
Taylor has been working at UPS for more than a year and a half and regardless of the long commute, Taylor is a hard worker and rarely late, UPS employee Allie Steen shared with Global News. “He walked over seven miles to work, rain or shine, five days a week.”
After a now-retired co-worker offered to sell his Jeep Cherokee, the Oxford staff took the opportunity to pool their money together and purchase the car for $1,100 so they could give it to Taylor.
One day, after a long shift, the company convinced Taylor to stay late so they could surprise him with the car.
“It’s a great feeling to know that I got people around me like that,” Taylor said. “That really doesn’t happen to folks that only work a year and a half.”
