Your Team’s Mistakes May Start With You. Ask These 3 Questions Before Assigning Blame.

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Key Takeaways After a mistake, write the conditions that led to that mistake before you write the name of the person who made it. Leaders control more of the context than anyone else, so they own a share of the failure environment even when they did not make the last move.

Upward accountability does not erase individual agency. Someone still made a choice, so you should still hold them accountable.

The principle: The leader’s first job after failure is to make truth safe enough to surface.

The first time a deadline slipped hard on my watch as a founder, I scanned the room for a name. Who dropped it? Who missed the handoff? Who should have flagged it sooner? The quiet that followed was the real signal. People were deciding how much of the truth was still safe to bring to me.

I remember that quiet more than the missed date.

Here’s my situation, so you know where I’m coming from. I run an SBA lender and certified community development financial institution, and I teach entrepreneurial leadership at Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business. Across those chairs I keep watching the same move: When something breaks, attention rushes to the person closest to the break. The conditions that made the break likely stay unnamed.

Most owners treat accountability as something that flows down the org chart. That direction is backward. Accountability is credible only when responsibility gets heavier as authority rises. A shop that disciplines frontline mistakes while insulating senior judgment is transferring risk, not demanding excellence. Gallup finds that managers account for at least 70% of the variance in team engagement, and only 20% of employees worldwide were engaged in 2025. The layer that shapes what people will say out loud is the layer that owns the conditions.

I used to treat the hunt for a name as leadership. Wrong move. Finding a person can be necessary. Starting there trains everyone else to edit the story before it reaches you.

We are living through a stretch of institutional stress that Neil Howe and others call a Fourth Turning: a period when trust in systems thins and character under pressure matters more than the playbook. In that climate, the posture I call Washington Mode is useful here: Restraining. Carry the power you hold without using it to shove risk onto people with less of it.

Own the conditions you designed first

After a miss, write the conditions before you write the name. What priorities did you set? What staffing did you approve? What incentives did you leave in place? What information never reached the person who had to act? Those are your levers. Leaders control more of the context than anyone else in the building, so they own a share of the failure environment even when they did not make the last move.

The principle fits in one line: Accountability is an information system before it is a verdict.

Try the same sequence this week. The next time something breaks, open with four questions you ask yourself out loud: What did I prioritize? Whom did I leave underpowered? What did we reward? What signals got ignored? A restaurant owner might find the late delivery was preceded by a schedule that never left room for receiving. A SaaS founder might find the outage followed a release rule everyone knew was theater. Name the conditions while the room is still listening.

Separate the person from the system, in that order

Upward accountability does not erase individual agency. Someone still made a choice. The test is sequence. First, ask what the system and the leader made possible, rewarded or ignored. Then judge the individual act. Reverse the order, and people learn that candor is expensive.

The principle: Own the environment first, then hold the person.

Say the split plainly in the room. “Here is what I set up that made this more likely. Here is the decision that still belongs to you.” A franchisee can do that after a bad weekend shift. A clinic owner can do it after a billing miss. A fabricator can do it after a scrap spike. The split keeps dignity intact and still draws a line. Skip it and you get either scapegoats or vagueness. Neither builds a team that can run without your mood as the weather system.

Make the next hard truth cheaper to deliver than to hide

The point of owning upward is not theater. It is to lower the personal cost of telling the truth the next time. When leaders absorb the share of failure they actually own, weak signals travel earlier. When they externalize blame, reporting becomes dangerous and the institution learns to hide. Trust compounds from evidence. A single clean ownership move after a miss is one of the densest deposits you can make.

The principle: The leader’s first job after failure is to make truth safe enough to surface.

Build the habit on a schedule, not only in crisis. After every meaningful miss, run a 10-minute debrief with the people who were closest to the work. You speak first about the conditions. They speak second about the choices. You close with one change to the system and one clear expectation for the person. Keep one annoyance unresolved on purpose if the room still feels too careful. Carefulness is data.

Here’s where I’d start this week: Pick the last miss that still bothers you. Write four lines on the conditions you created. Write one line on the choice that still belongs to someone else. Say both lines to that person before Friday. Then ask what they edited out of the story the first time. Watch whether the next hard truth arrives sooner.

The quiet in that early room was never really about a deadline. It was about whether the truth still had somewhere safe to land. Build that landing before the next miss arrives.