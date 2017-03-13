Tony Robbins: The Ultimate Guide to Financial Happiness

He’s back for a third episode on The School of Greatness, and I’m so excited to bring this conversation to you.
Tony Robbins is someone I’ve looked up to since I was 16 years old and attended one of his events in St. Louis.
I’ve learned so much from him through the years by reading his books, watching his talks and hearing him speak.
He’s been on the podcast twice already, so of course when I got the chance to interview him about his newest book, Unshakeable, I jumped on it.
Tony partnered with the top financial advisor in the country to write a playbook for financial freedom no matter what the market is doing. In this interview, Tony and I go deep into exactly how to do this, but we also cover powerful topics like how to avoid suffering, the power of choice and what is still uncomfortable for Tony after all his success in life.
As always, I can’t speak highly enough of what I’ve learned from Tony and am excited for you to learn from him as well in Episode 451.
