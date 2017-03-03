New Report Finds Uber Has Used Its Tech to Evade Law Enforcement

Amid intense scrutiny of its leadership and company culture, The New York Times is now reporting that since 2014, Uber has been collecting data from its app to tag users that the company believed to be using or “targeting its service improperly.”
In particular, Uber has tagged law enforcement officials who downloaded the app in areas where the embattled ride-hailing service was banned so that it would be a step ahead of those trying to catch it breaking the law.
The system the company uses to do this is called Greyball, and it is a part of its larger VTOS or “violation of terms of service” program. Uber’s general counsel and legal team approved the program, and according to the Times, roughly 50 people at the company knew about it.
Times reporter Mike Isaac interviewed four current and former Uber employees under conditions of anonymity, who described the ways in which the company would identify a user as someone who might be a member of law enforcement. Uber would search social media profiles, determine whether a credit card was linked to a police credit union or keep a tally of the least expensive mobile device models available, based on the assumption that they could have been purchased for a sting operation.
“When a tagged officer called a car, Uber could scramble a set of ghost cars inside a fake version of the app for that person, or show no cars available at all,” Isaac reported. “If a driver accidentally picked up an officer, Uber occasionally called the driver with instructions to end the ride.”
Entrepreneur reached out to Uber for comment and the company responded with a press statement that it also gave to the New York Times.
In the statement, Uber characterized the program as one that is used to protect its drivers. “This program denies ride requests to users who are violating our terms of service -- whether that’s people aiming to physically harm drivers, competitors looking to disrupt our operations or opponents who collude with officials on secret ‘stings’ meant to entrap drivers.”
