Watch Mark Zuckerberg Ask Fellow Harvard Dropout Bill Gates for Advice on His Harvard Commencement Speech

A decade ago, Microsoft co-founder and Harvard dropout Bill Gates gave the commencement speech at Harvard University. Now, 10 years later, it’s time for another billionaire Harvard dropout to take the stage.
Related: The Best College Graduation Speeches Ever
Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg has been invited to be the 2017 commencement speaker at his alma mater, which means Zuck will be receiving a Harvard degree after all -- well, an honorary one.
Zuckerberg has big shoes to fill -- Gate’s 2007 speech was impressive to say the least. So who better to turn to for advice than the Microsoft co-founder himself? That’s exactly what Zuckerberg did.
Related: 17 Weird Things You Didn't Know About Mark Zuckerberg
In a video released on Tuesday, Zuckerberg and fellow dropout Gates joke around about this year’s event.
“You don’t even have to go to class?” Zuck asks Gates.
Gates responds, “No, no. You just put that degree on your resume and it looks great.”
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
Read more