25 of Richard Branson's Favorite Quotes

Billionaire entrepreneur and Virgin Group founder seeks creative ways to push others towards success. Through his blog, Branson shares stories and opinions and motivates others to follow their dreams and achieve their goals, just like he has.
When looking for some inspiration from the thought leader, we stumbled across a gold mine -- more than 20 roundups of Branson’s favorite quotes. Digging through these posts, we pulled 25 of his top quotes.
From leadership to failure to Disney, check out some of Branson's favorites quotes.
On storytelling
“Storytelling is the most powerful way to put ideas into the world today.” -- Robert McAfee Brown
On giving
"I profoundly feel that the art of living is the art of giving. You're fulfilled in the moment of giving, of doing something beyond yourself." -- Laurance Rockefeller
On leadership
“Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality.” -- Warren Bennis
On failure
“Develop success from failures. Discouragement and failure are two of the surest stepping stones to success” -- Dale Carnegie
On change
“It is not the strongest of the species that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change.” -- Charles Darwin
On positivity
“I think anything is possible if you have the mindset and the will and desire to do it and put the time in.” -- Roger Clemens
On dreams
"The biggest adventure you can ever take is to live the life of your dreams." -- Oprah Winfrey
On communication
“Most of the successful people I've known are the ones who do more listening than talking.” -- Bernard Baruch
On opportunity
"The entrepreneur always searches for change, responds to it and exploits it as an opportunity." -- Peter Drucker
On ideas
"An idea is salvation by imagination." -- Frank Lloyd Wright
On fairness
"Fairness is not an attitude. It's a professional skill that must be developed and exercised." -- Brit Hume
On happiness
“Happiness is not something ready made. It comes from your own actions.” -- Dalai Lama
On striving
"Always remember that striving and struggle precede success, even in the dictionary." -- Sarah Ban Breathnach
On togetherness
"I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things." -- Mother Teresa
On challenges
“Life's challenges are not supposed to paralyze you, they're supposed to help you discover who you are.” -- Bernice Johnson Reagon
On pushing boundaries
“The only limits in your life are those that you set yourself.” -- Celestine Chua
On risk
“When you take risks you learn that there will be times when you succeed and there will be times when you fail, and both are equally important.” -- Ellen DeGeneres
On creativity
"You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have." -- Maya Angelou
On family
“Other things may change us, but we start and end with the family.” -- Anthony Brandt
On connections
“Sometimes, reaching out and taking someone's hand is the beginning of a journey. At other times, it is allowing another to take yours.” -- Vera Nazarian
On teamwork
"Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence wins championships.” -- Michael Jordan
On learning
“To learn one must be humble. But life is the great teacher.” -- James Joyce
On celebrating
“Remember to celebrate milestones as you prepare for the road ahead.” -- Nelson Mandela
On turning points
“Nobody can go back and start a new beginning, but anyone can start today and make a new ending.” -- Maria Robinson
And last but not least…
Branson’s favorite Disney quote:
“I only hope that we don't lose sight of one thing -- that it was all started by a mouse.” -- Walt Disney
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
