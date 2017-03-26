How to Write the Perfect Business Blog Post

Business blogging is one of the basic tenets of inbound marketing, and one of the best ways for businesses to gain greater online visibility. It drives traffic to company websites, aims to convert that traffic into leads, helps establish authority and drives long-term results. If you want to write great business blog content it requires a certain skill level to achieve those goals. There may never truly be a “perfect” blog post, but there are strategies you can use to make the ones you write stand out from the rest.
Business blog content that delivers
There are two things that that seem to separate good content writing from bad and, more importantly, the good from the best. Outlined below are business blogging tips that will help you maximize a brand’s online identity. Before jumping into the actual writing, it helps to ask two preliminary questions.
- How does this help? What unique angle can you bring to a post that will also help the audience? Many business blog posts are well-written, but if the content doesn’t meet the need of its intended audience, it doesn’t hold much worth. Great business blog content speaks to the reader’s interests, needs, preferences and pain points. Strive to write about a topic in a way no one has done before. Look to your own unique skills, experience or opinions to see what fresh perspective you can bring to the conversation.
- What is the reader thinking? Who are the targeted readers? Put yourself in their shoes and figure out what value the blog post will provide. Consider the business blogs you read yourself -- what draws you in, and what about them says “thought leader” to you? Tap into your vast store of knowledge on a topic and, if you don’t have one, do the required research to attain it.
Content that woos customers
Getting readers to fall in love with the brand you’re writing about may seem a formidable task. It is possible, though, to create content that generates a steady stream of leads, customers and referrals. Observe these few simple writing rules and your content will work to increase clicks, time-on-page and social sharing.
- Have a clear viewpoint: A clear and focused point of view sets your content apart. Posts do not need to be controversial, but wishy-washy doesn’t work either. Write content that makes the reader sit up and take notice -- offer something in a way that is different from what everyone else is doing or saying.
- Write conversationally: A business blog is an extension of an organization’s professional voice. Write interesting, relevant content that is easy to digest but always reflects a company’s culture and mission. Unless it’s called for, avoid technical jargon, long sentences or the passive tense. Simple language works.
- Optimize content: Remember that you’re writing for the web. Use white space for ease of reading. Make content scannable with the generous use of bullets and subheadings. Shorter paragraphs and judicious use of graphics make content more digestible. Finally, research and use the keywords and phrases that will help favorably rank the company’s website.
- Write seductive headlines: What makes a headline seductive? Simple: people click through to read the posts. Use emotional words that make a reader curious enough to want to learn more. Numbers still work well -- especially in social streams -- if the rest of the headline isn’t “fluff.” Spend time on your headlines because it will pay off big in gaining more readers and customers.
- Use inspirational conclusions: We’re not talking CTAs; some business blogs use them, others don’t. No, this is about your closing thoughts. Just as your opening paragraph compels your audience to keep reading, your final paragraph should inspire them to act on all the advice or information contained in the body. Readers who leave your blog posts feeling inspired to take action will return again and again for more of the same.
Are you inspired?
Content done right captures an audience’s attention, creating loyal readers and customers along the way. A parting thought: most readers aren’t interested in a sales pitch. And the idea may sting for some businesses, but they really aren’t all that interested in the company either. People come looking for products or services wanting to know what is in it for them. Keep your writing focused on what it will do to help the reader solve a problem, get ahead or live a happier and more fulfilled life. That’s the measure of a perfect blog post.
Steve Lazuka
Steve Lazuka is the founder of Interact Media, creators of the Zerys Content Marketplace and Zerys for Agencies content marketing platforms.
