Tesla

Elon Musk Offers Tesla Model 3 Sneak Peek

Musk took to Twitter to show off the new car and share some tidbits about its evolution.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Elon Musk Offers Tesla Model 3 Sneak Peek
Image credit: via PC Mag
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Tesla unveiled its latest electric car, the Model 3, almost a year ago, but Elon Musk on Friday provided a peek at an almost-final version of the vehicle.

Musk posted a short video to Twitter showing a "release candidate version" of the Model 3. As you can see below, this thing can accelerate with a quickness.

Musk also clarified something: The Model 3 isn't a successor to the Model S. Instead, he wrote, "Model 3 is just a smaller, more affordable version of Model S w less range & power & fewer features," and clarified that the "Model S has more advanced technology."

"Am noticing that many people think Model 3 is the 'next version' of a Tesla, like iPhone 2 vs 3," he wrote. "This is not true."

Unveiled on April 1, 2016, the Model 3 has a starting price of $35,000, making it Tesla's most affordably priced model. Musk at the time said the base version of the Model 3 would go from zero to 60 miles an hour in less than 6 seconds, and drive for at least 215 miles on a single charge.

On Twitter today, he also revealed an interesting detail about the car: It was almost called the Model E instead of the Model 3. Check out what he had to say about that:

Just in case it's not so obvious to you why the company would want to call it Model E, consider that Tesla already has a Model S and Model X, Musk and Co. figured they'd round out the lineup with Models S, E, X. Instead, they have a slightly different version: S, 3, X.

This isn't the first time Musk has brought sexual innuendos into his product branding. Prior to revealing the Model S P85D back in 2014, Musk hyped up the announcement with a tweet saying it was "about time to unveil the D," setting off a firestorm of speculation and jokes.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tesla

Tesla Shoots Down Leaked Model Y Production Schedule

Tesla

Police Catch Tesla Autopilot Driving Home Sleeping Drunk

Tesla

Elon Musk Predicts Tesla's Future and 4 Other Key Takeaways From the Q3 Earnings Call