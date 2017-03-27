Ad Company Creates Working Tequila Cloud

Cloudy with a chance of … booze.

March 27, 2017 1 min read

Forget about your umbrella -- time to get out the salt, limes and shot glasses.

Ad company Lapiz, a unit of Leo Burnett, has revealed the world’s first tequila cloud. Using ultrasonic humidifiers, the company created a way to transform tequila into a floating visible mist, which then liquefies to fall as raindrops.

Related: Forget Which Super Bowl Ads Are Funny -- These Are Ads that Actually Worked

Premiering in Berlin during the rainiest month of the year, the exhibit aims to entice people to take a tropical, tequila-infused trip to Mexico. An even more impressive feat is the cloud is programmed to only rain when it is raining in Berlin (which is quite often).

The company also put together a commercial using the tequila shower. “Forget the winter, have a taste of Mexico,” reads the ad.

Let it pour.