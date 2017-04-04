The 9 Best Shopify Apps to Increase Sales Available for Free

Shopify is used by tens of thousands of entrepreneurs to sell products online. The Shopify app store never falls short of hosting thousands of intuitive apps that are simplifying lives and boosting productivity every day. The sheer number of apps in the store may find you confused and overwhelmed to find the perfect app, as the search results can leave people scratching their heads. Some high quality while others happen to be quite efficacious...and yes, free! The free apps elicit a great deal of interest from store owners at Shopify because it gives them an opportunity to generate revenues and maximize sales without incurring any costs. Here are ten awesomely amazing Shopify apps that allow you to boost your sales for free in 2017.
1. Chattypeople
Chattypeople is the ultimate chatbot platform for developing an AI chatbot on Facebook while integrating Facebook commerce. You can design a pretty functional bot easily using this free app, and without having to know how to code. It offers a unique blend of sophisticated technology and inherent simplicity, which makes it suitable for enterprise customers and small-scale entrepreneurs alike. Integrating Chattypeople with Shopify is a great way of monetizing your fan pages on Facebook. Chattypeople represents the ideal scenario of combining AI (artificial intelligence) and e-commerce.
Related: Top 10 Best Chatbot Platform Tools to Build Chatbots for Your Business
2. Boost Sales
Leveraging some of the cross-sell strategies adopted by big e-commerce brands like Amazon, Boost Sales remains one the best apps on Shopify that allows you to increase conversions as well as sales. It displays a popup when an item is viewed or added to cart that can complement or be an alternative to the items selected by the customer. Apart from allowing you to schedule your own cross-sell and upsell bundles, Boost Sales also examines the entire store’s sales data to recommend customized products to the customers. In addition to being accessed on mobile and desktop devices, it can also be integrated seamlessly into all Shopify sites and boasts a convenient UX.
3. Better Coupon
Box Better Coupon Box has been one of the most popular free apps in the marketing domain for some time now. Over 30,000 Shopify stores are using the Better Coupon Box. Visitors on the site are offered a discount coupon in case they subscribe to email newsletters or follow some social media accounts. Stores frequently install Better Coupon Box to increase the number of their followers on their Twitter and Facebook accounts in addition to email subscribers.
4. Swell
As per a research study conducted by Bain and Company, selling to an existing client is 67 percent easier when compared to acquiring new ones. Few strategies work better than a rewards loyalty program, which empowers you to retain your existing customers. It does this by encouraging them to frequently return to you to gain more points. To that end, Swell is a wonderful tool that enables businesses to create a user-friendly personalized loyalty program that needs nothing more than a few clicks. Swell empowers customers to grab loyalty points in a myriad of ways – by creating a store account, engaging in social media, increasing the number of purchases, referring their loved ones, etc. • Infinite Options This app is meant for those who are disillusioned by the restricted number of customizations on product pages. Customers tend to become frustrated very quickly and it is important to offer more choices in terms of products, thus augmenting your chances of increasing your sales. Against this backdrop, the app lets you add any number of personalizations for any product, creating practically limitless product options.
Related: Looking for a New Payment Company? You're 'Due' for Some Good News.
5. Printful
Printful is pleasantly surprising, as it offers the best available outsourcing solution that lets you focus solely on sales and marketing. Understandably so, it is best suited for those who operate a print-on-demand business. When someone places an order for a print design on posters, canvas, T-shirts, mugs, etc, they will be redirected to this app. Subsequently, it will be designed, printed, and shipped straight to your customers without needing your involvement you at any stage. Neat, isn’t it?
6. Aftership
Supporting more than 335 couriers globally, including the likes of USPS, UPS, and Fedex, this app allows you to keep tabs on all shipping activities, something that assumes critical importance in all e-commerce transactions. The results are displayed directly at your store via auto tracking. The app also lets you notify your customers about the numerous stages of delivery – be it in transit or out for delivery. This is convenience at its very best.
7. Persistent Cart
With more than 1,000 reviews, Persistent Cart is a real handful if you are struggling to resuscitate lost revenue through the recovery of abandoned carts. The app saves all the items in shopping the cart when a customer logs in. When they log out or access the cart from a different PC, it re-adds those (previous) items into their cart. This deceptively simple app actually enables you to convert your disinterested visitors into paying clients. How creative is that?
8. Quick Facebook Chat
This is an absolute boon for those who find it tedious to remain online to undertake live chat with their customers or get disillusioned with the sheer number of offline messages inundating your inbox. The Quick Facebook Live Chat app enables customers to send messages into your Facebook page inbox on store. All you need to do is to chat with them as Facebook friends in your inbox and get them to become paying customers. You don’t need to worry about losing your conversation history, because Facebook messenger saves them for good. This app reflects the growing trend of social networks take over the reins of customer support in teal time.
Related: How to Create a Facebook Messenger Chatbot For Free Without Coding
9. Bulk Discounts
Bulk Discounts is one of the most interesting apps made by Shopify that lets you create thousands of discount codes (unique) with just a few clicks. It enables you to create a single-time use, limited use, or even unlimited use unique codes. Using Bulk Discounts, you can set up a custom prefix for each discount and track the usage of discounts while calculating the conversation rate of these discount sets. The app also lets you delete discount sets and export them in the form of plain text.
Marsha Hunt
Marsha is a Growth Marketing Expert business advisor and speaker with specialism in international marketing.
Read more