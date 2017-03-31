People and Brands Share Ideas for Crayola's New Crayon Color

Reader Resource
Bye-bye, dandelion yellow. On March 31, which Crayola declared “National Crayon Day,” the company announced plans to remove the color “dandelion” from its 24-pack and replace it with a new, yet-to-be-announced crayon from “the blue family.”
This is the first time Crayola has retired a color from its 24-count pack of crayons. But before you get disappointed, the company wants your help. Crayola has invited fans to help name the new blue color, which will debut in May.
Using the hashtag #NewCrayonColors, people are engaging in the new color promotion -- but not all are doing so in the way Crayola intended. Most are suggesting colors that aren’t blue. Some other brands are even trying to squeeze some attention out of the crayon company’s campaign.
Check out some of the out-there and creative ideas shared on Twitter so far:
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
