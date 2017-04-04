Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett's Face Will Be on Cherry Cokes in China

It seems like a dream come true for the billionaire investor.
Warren Buffett's Face Will Be on Cherry Cokes in China
Image credit: Coca-Cola China
Coca-Cola introduced its Cherry flavor to the Chinese market on March 10, but get this: its cans are adorned with billionaire Warren Buffett’s face.

From aspiring investors to everyday people, Buffett’s popularity in China is widespread and Coke is using it to its advantage. Not only is China full of Buffett fans but his company, Berkshire-Hathaway Inc., is Coca-Cola’s largest investor, with a 9.3 percent stake worth $17 billion.

Not only that, but Buffett’s universally known love of the sugary drink already makes him the poster child of Coca-Cola. The shareholder shamelessly admits to drinking approximately five cans of Coke a day. “I’m one quarter Coca-Cola,” he once said during an interview with Fortune.

At his annual meeting last year, Buffett proclaimed, “I have not seen evidence that convinces me that it’ll be more likely I reach 100 if I suddenly switched to water and broccoli.”

The cans are only available for a limited time, while supplies last.

Rose Leadem

Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc. 

Marketing China Coca-Cola Warren Buffett Promotion
