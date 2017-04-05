Innovation

Reebok Will Introduce Plant-Based Sustainable Shoes This Year

It's 'Cotton + Corn' initiative is creating sneakers that can turn into compost.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reebok Will Introduce Plant-Based Sustainable Shoes This Year
Image credit: Reebok
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

While others try shoes that lace themselves or have 3-D printed soles, Reebok will have "plant-based" footwear on shelves this year. Adidas already sold a sneaker produced from ocean-plastic, but Reebok's "Cotton + Corn" push is focused on shoes that are made from sustainable, growing materials, that can even be used as compost after they're worn out.

According to Reebok Future head Bill McInnis "We like to say, we are 'growing shoes' here at Reebok. Ultimately, our goal is to create a broad selection of bio-based footwear that can be composted after use. We'll then use that compost as part of the soil to grow the materials for the next range of shoes. We want to take the entire cycle into account; to go from dust to dust."

While the shoe itself won't arrive until later this year, Reebok says it's using DuPont's Susterra Propanediol to create the sole. It originates from "non-food source" industrially grown corn, while the upper will be made of organic cotton. Last year, the Future department the Liquid Speed shoes made with 3-D drawing technology, and this next project will fit right alongside them. More importantly, McInnis claims this is "just the beginning," and expects to use it as a blueprint moving forward.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Innovation

How This Company Uses Culture to Drive Innovation

Innovation

If You Want to Create Space for Innovation at Your Company, This Is What You Need to Do

Innovation

Why Entrepreneurs Today Should Think About Transformation, Not Disruption