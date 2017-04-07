Entrepreneurs

Final 4: Vote for the Best Entrepreneur of All Time

Elon Musk takes on the Google guys and Henry Ford goes head-to-head with Warren Buffett in the semifinals of the Entrepreneur Madness Bracket.
Image credit: Entrepreneur | Getty
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read

In the midst of March Madness, we created our own bracket of the 64 best living, historical and fictional entrepreneurs ever. Now, after three weeks of voting, we've narrowed that list down to four (well, five, technically) of the best entrepreneurs of all time. Here are the semifinal matchups:

Matchup #1: Elon Musk vs. Larry Page and Sergey Brin

Matchup #2: Henry Ford vs. Warren Buffett

Vote for each matchup below by 4 p.m. ET on Monday, April 10, to make your voice heard. Check the site on Tuesday, April 11, to see who survived and advanced to the Championship Round of the Entrepreneur Bracket Madness Challenge.

Round One | Round Two | Sweet 16 | Elite 8

Round One Exits: Al Capone, Apu, Arianna Huffington, Bill Gates, Bob Belcher, Evan Spiegel, George Bailey, George Lucas, Gordon Gekko, Jack Ma, Jim Henson, Joy Mangano, Julia and Suzanne Sugarbaker, Kiichiro Toyoda, Lex Luthor, Lorelai Gilmore, Martha Stewart, Michael Dell, Mr. Burns, Naveen Jain, Omar Little, Reid Hoffman, Ron Popeil, Russell Simmons, Sara Blakely, Scrooge McDuck, Steve Case, Tom Haverford, Tony Soprano, Tony Stark, Tyra Banks, Willy Wonka

Round Two Exits: Bruce Wayne, Coco Chanel, Jack Dorsey, J. K. Rowling, Jessica Alba, Mark Zuckerberg, PT Barnum, Sam Walton, Scarlet O'Hara, Shark Tank Crew, Shonda Rhimes, Steve Jobs, The Babysitters Club, Thomas Watson, Travis Kalanick, Walter White

Sweet 16 Exits: Berry Gordy Jr., Brian Chesky, Charles Foster Kane, Jay Gatsby, Mr. Monopoly, Richard Branson, Vito Corleone, Walt Disney

Elite 8 Exits: Jeff Bezos, Milton Hershey, Oprah Winfrey, Ray Kroc

