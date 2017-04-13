Watch New Episode of The Never Settle Show

The Never Settle Show, a new inspiration-packed talk show for and about entrepreneurs like you, live streamed its second episode on Wednesday. There were laughs, insights, some tears, and, yes, there were pajamas.
Host Mario Armstrong spoke with Coach Reese Scott, a woman who ditched her uninspiring and unhealthy lifestyle in media, to start the Women's World Boxing Club. The mission of the gym is to "provide mentoring boxing programs for teen girls while offering women and girls a safe, comfortable, uplifting and empowering space to train on both competitive and non-competitive levels."
Also featured on the show a noted psychologist who gave some amazing insights on using fear to your advantage. Check out the full episode above and be sure to catch the next one live. Mario interacts with his online audience and in this episode, sent one lucky commenter a gorgeous leather tote bag supplied by his sponsors. Tune-in info below:
Learn more about the Never Settle Show and sign up for alerts here.
