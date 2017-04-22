Should You Work or Travel After Graduation? (Infographic)

We’re getting closer to graduation day for many students across America. Amid feelings of excitement, anxiety and confusion, these new graduates will be thrust into a decision to figure out the next chapter of their lives.
That can be easier said than done. If you're one of the students expecting to graduate soon, rather than stressing about what to do next, figure out your interests and skills to point yourself in the right direction. The first step is to explore your options and figure out the right path. From traveling, starting your own side gig, jumping into a job to going back to school, there are plenty of paths to take.
Figuring out where to go is an important component in your post-graduate process -- you could return home to save money, go abroad, move to a city and start a job or go back to school. Each of these paths provide great experiences and benefits. Traveling can help push you out of your comfort zone, open unexpected doors, increase your confidence and independence and broaden your perspective.
If you decide to jump right into the job world, then the first notions to take are perfecting your resume and getting it out there, building an online presence and networking. Pursuing post graduate study is also a great route, as it can enhance your employability, increase expertise on a subject, open doors and improve chances for a higher salary.
So if you’re getting ready for life after college, don’t get nervous. Sit down and figure out which path is right for you. To learn more, check out Essay Writing Service UK’s infographic below.
