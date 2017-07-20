3 Tools That Keep Online Prospects Engaged and Alert

Free Webinar | August 16th
Holding the attention of your online prospects isn’t always easy to do. Did you know that the average prospect will leave your page after 10 to 20 seconds? Given customers’ short attention spans, it’s important to focus on ways you keep your clients engaged and on the page.
A great way to grab the interest of online prospects is to incorporate live chat tools on your website. These tools have the ability to increase your conversion rate, resulting in more profitable sales for your business.
These tools also keep customers engaged and interested by giving them instant access to a real-life support agent on your site. Research shows that users who participate in live chat convert 3.5 times as often as those who don’t.
What makes these live-chat tools have such a high conversion rate? It’s simple: Customers like the idea of talking to a real person who can answer their questions and reassure them about any concerns they may have about your products or services.
By giving your customers access to a well of knowledge, and information in the form of a real person, you present a trustworthy company -- yours! -- that cares. For ways to enable live chat to create a higher conversion rate for your business, check out the three effective tools below.
1. Tagove
The live chat and remote assistance software Tagove is one of the fastest ways you can connect with your customers. Its marketplace integration system creates a seamless line of communication between you and your customers.
Tagove also offers a variety of great features, including live chat, live video assistance, remote co-browsing, screen-sharing and one-way video chat on its user-friendly interface. With its mobile app, customers can make voice and video calls on the go.
With Tagove, your company can also increase sales and boost your customer engagement by being available to communicate with and answer client questions via chat, call or video. The best part is you can try the software for free with Tagrove's 14-day free trial.
2. HelpFlow
HelpFlow is all about keeping customers on your website. This software understands that attracting plenty of traffic to your website doesn’t necessarily translate to having a lot of paying customers. In fact, 96 percent of those prospects leave your site without contacting you or buying anything.
The solution? Instead of waiting for customers to contact you, take the initiative and reach out. Ask customers if they have any questions or concerns. With HelpFlow’s live-chat software and data-driven approach to expertise, contacting your clients has never been easier.
What makes HelpFlow stand out from other live-chat services is its attention to detail. When you sign up for its services, the team helps you and your business with every on-boarding step. This includes learning the specifics of your business, to provide a personalized live-chat experience.
3. Zendesk
With customer service-oriented live chat and call software, Zendesk is dedicated to ensuring that every customer is happy. Its easy-to-use service anticipates customers' questions and offers help when and where they need it most.
With the help of live agents reaching out and responding quickly to customers’ needs, you have the freedom to focus on other aspects of your business. Zendesk service staff reaches out to customers before they ask a question and offers help to those who are lingering.
Customers are three times more likely to make a purchase when you reach out to them with a friendly message. Starting a conversation with Zendesk’s innovative platform can save you time and increase your client conversion rate.
Bottom line
Keeping your online prospects engaged and alert isn’t always an easy task, but with the help of these three online live chat tools you can contact your clients with ease. Remember -- because it bears repeating -- that users who participate in live chat are 3.5 times more likely to convert than those who aren’t.
If you aren’t already using a live-chat tool for your business’s website, start today. Live-chat tools are a great way to keep in contact with your clients, anticipate questions or concerns they may have and give them that push they need to convert.
