Watch a Live Conversation With SBA's Linda McMahon and Facebook Exec Erin Egan Here

Tune in at 10:30 a.m. ET today.

May 2, 2017 1 min read

Whether you’re an entrepreneur, small-business owner or tech enthusiast, here’s something you'll want to watch. For National Small Business Week, tune in today at 10:30 a.m. ET to see the Small Business Association’s Linda McMahon speak with Facebook's vice president and chief privacy officer for policy Erin Egan in a Facebook Live.

During the Live, McMahon and Egan will discuss how to start and grow a business. They will be sharing tips, as well as answering questions submitted by viewers. Join the conversation -- you can post your question and watch the Live here: www.facebook.com/SBAgov.