Learn about collecting and using customer and prospect data to provide the best experience you can for your customers.

It’s one thing to start an ecommerce business. It’s another thing entirely to track and analyze customer behavior and make changes to optimize for better customer service and more sales.

In other words, do you know what your customers are buying from you? More importantly, do you know what your customer would like to buy from you? Are you aware of their interests, their likes and dislikes, their product preferences? Are you doing the same for your prospects, partners, and anyone else in your professional community?

Join us for a 60-minute webinar called “Unlock the Power of Customer Data,” presented by Comcast Business and Entrepreneur. Our expert panel will discuss the latest tools, technologies and best practices for collecting and then using your customer and prospect data to provide the best experience you can for your customers. You'll learn the following:

The importance of a customer relationship management (CRM) system for your business, the pros and cons, and the top application providers you should consider.

The latest methodology for collecting customer data from your website, mobile applications, "beacon" technologies and your point of sale system.

Powerful marketing automation applications that you can use for both inbound and outbound marketing activities that will leverage your CRM data.

How to use your data to nurture and educate your community through email, blogging, text, social media, webinars, events and other touchpoints.

And so much more.

Our expert panelists include Norman Guadagno, senior vice president of marketing at Boston-based Carbonite, a cloud service that online backup service that backs up documents, e-mails, music, photos and other files. Joining him is Brett Tolbert, vice president, SMB marketing for Comcast Business.

Gene Marks, president of sales and marketing consulting firm The Marks Group, will serve as moderator.

The Unlock the Power of Customer Data webinar will take place live Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.

