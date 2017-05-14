Marketing

The Marketing Power of Secure Payments

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Marketing Power of Secure Payments
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Contributor
This story originally appeared on PR Newswire's Small Business PR Toolkit

Secure payments serve a functional purpose in your business, but they can also serve double duty as a marketing benefit -- particularly now that so many customers have experienced card fraud or security breaches.

Here are a few ideas on how you can incorporate the fact that you offer secure payments into your marketing campaigns

Prove that you understand their concerns. 

More than 40 percent of consumers surveyed by Auriemma Consulting Group (ACG) reported having personally experienced some form of credit card fraud -- and nearly half of them had fallen victim to it on more than one occasion. Your payment security isn’t just a value-added benefit to consumers who have experienced fraud; it’s a solution to a problem that they have experienced. Your business’s willingness to invest in payment security and make it a priority ensures that customers who buy from you can trust that their information will be kept safe.

Incorporate messages into your marketing campaigns that overtly express that your business knows the challenges customers who have been victims of credit card experienced. Speak to the fear, frustration and vulnerability they may have felt, as well as the time and money they had to invest into managing the extent of the fraud. When you humanize payment security, your marketing campaigns can communicate that you truly care about taking care of your customers. Tell customers that you are empathetic to the concerns they have regarding data security, and that you made the business decision to intentionally invest in the payment security solutions to protect them.

Leverage customer perception of small business security. 

Though a host of major retailers, corporations and government agencies have fallen victim to data breaches that compromised customers’ financial and personal information over the past few years, customers may expect that a small business isn’t as equipped to offer payment security as a large company with deep pockets. (For some small businesses, this perception may be correct: One IBM survey indicated that only 30 percent of small businesses provide security training to their staffs, compared to 58 percent of larger companies). Your business has the opportunity to leverage payment security as a point of differentiation in your marketing campaigns compared both to other small businesses and larger competitors.

Increase the perceived value of your offering. 

Some consumer behavior studies indicate that customers are less price sensitive when they perceive that a business offers enhanced convenience in some way, shape or form.  Use marketing messaging that remind customers that the costs of credit card fraud aren’t just monetary in nature; consumers can spend several hours of their lives dealing with the aftermath of credit card fraud for years after the fact, particularly if card fraud requires them to file a police report, place a freeze on their credit reports and notify payees of changes to the card information.

Outline the many tangible and intangible benefits that payment security offers to customer convenience in your marketing messages. You may also want to remind them that payment security remains a very real concern if they buy from a business that doesn’t take it seriously, particularly since the number of consumers who experience credit card fraud is expected to keep increasing until 2018.

Promote loyalty. 

Nearly 70 percent of fraud victims say they will not do business with the company that failed to protect their data. Tout your payment security in marketing campaigns alongside loyalty messages that prove how many customers have come to trust your business over the years, in part because of the fact they know you take all aspects of customer care seriously, including payment security.

Payment security is important to protect your business from the risk of a breach (and the financial losses you may absorb if your business is the victim of one), but it’s also a benefit you can offer to the many customers who have become increasingly wary about credit card fraud and identity theft. Incorporate payment security messages into your marketing campaigns to tell your customers why it’s a tangible benefit worth valuing when they buy from your business.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

This Cannabis Brand Scored A Viral Hit -- Thanks To The TSA

Marketing

4 Strategies to Supercharge Your Online Marketing

Marketing

How the President of K-Swiss Approaches Building (and Rebuilding) a Brand