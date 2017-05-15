Inspiring Quotes

7 Inspiring Quotes From President Trump's 2017 Commencement Speech

Forget about politics for a second and check out these inspiring lines from the president's first-ever commencement speech.
Image credit: Alex Wong | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff

We’ve seen President Donald Trump give a lot of speeches, but recently he delivered one of his most inspiring to Liberty University’s graduating class.

On Saturday, May 13, Trump took the stage at the Christian university. While religious themes made up much of the address, his remarks provided universal motivation and encouragement.

Follow your dreams, fight for what you believe in and never give up are only a few of the lessons that Trump afforded the graduates. While the president included some political callouts in his speech, above all he provided inspirational words to the graduates.

Following is a selection of inspiring quotes from the president’s first commencement speech.

1. “Remember this: Nothing worth doing ever, ever, ever came easy. Following your convictions means you must be willing to face criticism from those who lack the same courage to do what is right.”

2. “Go forth into the world and turn your hopes and dreams into action. America has always been the land of dreams because America is a nation of true believers.”

3. “The future belongs to the dreamers, not to the critics. The future belongs to the people who follow their heart, no matter what the critics say, because they truly believe in their vision.”

4. “Never, ever give up. There will be times in your life you'll want to quit, you'll want to go home, you'll want to go home perhaps to that wonderful mother that's sitting back there watching you and say, 'Mom, I can't do it. I can't do it.' Just never quit. Go back home and tell mom, dad, ‘I can do it, I can do it. I will do it.’ You're going to be successful.”

5. “Never stop fighting for what you believe in and for the people who care about you.”

6. “The more people tell you it's not possible, that it can't be done, the more you should be absolutely determined to prove them wrong. Treat the word 'impossible' as nothing more than motivation.”

7. “Relish the opportunity to be an outsider. Embrace that label -- being an outsider is fine, embrace the label -- because it's the outsiders who change the world and who make a real and lasting difference.”

