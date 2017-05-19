7 Ways to Turbocharge Your Productivity Starting First Thing In the Morning

A simple routine can put productivity on autopilot until you're fully awake.

Trying to find motivation under regular circumstances is hard enough, let alone if you are tired and facing a heavy workload. Increasing your productivity in the morning may seem impossible but, believe it or not, there are techniques for boosting your productivity beginning the moment you wake up.

To help you get started, I've put together a list of seven tips to help you increase your productivity and get more done in the mornings.

1. It starts before you go to bed.

The best way to set yourself up for a productive day is to plan it the previous night. Be as specific as possible and create a schedule to which you can stick. Some things you could organize the night before could be:

The clothes you're going to wear

What you're going to have for breakfast

The time you want to arrive at work

The route you're taking to work

The tasks on which you're going to work and in what order

2. Change your diet.

We've all heard the saying “you are what you eat”, and this is especially true in the mornings. Western diets revolve around saturated fats and high sugar contents, which can result in fluctuating or low energy levels.

Instead of having sugary cereal or a bagel for breakfast, opt for a green smoothie, fruit salad, or other high energy foods that boost your productivity levels. Besides your actual diet, you can also change the number of times you eat every day as well as your portion sizes. Everyone is different, so try to find a balance and figure out what works best for you.

3. Exercise every morning.

Working out each morning can help increase your energy levels and will not cost you any money. Exercising every morning before you get ready for work can help promote both your physical and mental health.

Besides increasing energy and oxygen levels, exercising will most likely force you to wake up earlier. This means you will get over the morning slump faster, allowing you to have more control over what you can accomplish during the early hours of the day.

4. Quell any anxiety with deep breathing.

Surprisingly enough, many people suffer from decreased productivity as a result of high anxiety. If your main problem is anxiety, or you don't know where or how to get started, you may want to start practicing deep breathing exercises.

Breathing exercises can help you control your anxiety levels and increase your productivity at the same time. Be mindful that this skill requires some time to develop. Give yourself a chance to practice at home and learn how to control your breathing to then apply it to your working environment.

5. Awaken to sunlight.

We all know that humans require a certain amount of sunlight to be healthy and depriving ourselves of it can have an adverse effect on our well-being. The same principle applies to waking up and being productive!

Our bodies are programmed to be awakened by sunlight, so you should open your curtains and let in natural light every single morning. This will signal your body and tell your brain it's time to get the day started, increasing your productivity before you even enter the office.

6. Drink water before you drink coffee.

Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but water is undoubtedly the most important factor when it comes to productivity and brain function. You should start hydrating yourself as soon as you wake up and maintain a steady pace throughout the rest of the day.

Staying hydrated can help increase productivity because it can decrease stress levels. It also keeps you energized, allowing you to think more clearly. In addition, drinking plenty of water can help prevent headaches, stop your body from overheating, and strengthen your immune system.

7. Focus on your passion.

The reason most successful people always have energy is because they get involved with projects that align with their passions. This may take some time and planning. Remember, you need to set yourself up in an industry that motivates you. The sooner you find something you are passionate about, the sooner you will notice that your energy level and moods will improve.

Although increasing productivity in the mornings is a challenging task, you have the power to learn techniques that will help you change your routine. By following the steps above, you will be able to take control of your mornings and start taking advantage of your own potential to become your most productive self.