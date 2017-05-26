Alan Alda Reveals His Top Communication Techniques

Plus Jayson Street talks cyber security and get an inside peak at Entrepreneur Magazine's June issue.

Welcome to episode No. 1 of Entrepreneur Radio, your definitive guide to the diverse challenges of business ownership hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor. To commemorate Entrepreneur Media's launch into talk radio, we open the show with communication expert, best-selling author and award-winning actor/writer/director, Alan Alda. Alda reveals his top communication techniques and gives us a preview of his new book, If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look On My Face? Then, we get a preview of the June edition of Entrepreneur Magazine with Editor-in-Chief Jason Feifer, celebrate 25 years of ThinkPad innovation with Lenovo's Tom Butler and learn how to prevent a data hack with cybersecurity expert Jayson Street.

[00:00:00] Alan Alda's Easy to Understand Communication Guide

Alan Alda's Easy to Understand Communication Guide [00:05:51] Alda Communication Training Tackles Gender Bias

Alda Communication Training Tackles Gender Bias [00:11:30] Selling Your Vision with M*A*S*H* Star, Alan Alda

Selling Your Vision with Star, Alan Alda [00:18:20] Permanent Beta: Constantly Innovating to Stay on Top

Permanent Beta: Constantly Innovating to Stay on Top [00:23:25] ThinkPad Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation

ThinkPad Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation [00:33:21] Fight Cyber Terrorism and Water Hole Attacks



In a time when many of us connect through text, are you communicating effectively? Turns out, your thumbs aren't the best conversationalists. Bestselling author, award-winning actor, writer, director and Entrepreneur Magazine's June cover guy, Alan Alda, breaks down the importance of face-to-face interaction in his new book, If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look On My Face? Alda developed this compelling conversation technique to help scientists distill down complex scientific principles for a general audience. Find out how it can improve your business now.

The work of nonprofit Alda Center for Communicating Science was getting so extensive that Alda sought working capital to expand. This necessity gave rise to th efor-profit company, Alda Communication Training, which is geared towards teaching corporations effective communication skills. The first project in ACT's queue: Help women overcome gender bias in the workplace. A formidable challenge to be sure, Alda explains why empathy is the number one tool for achieving career success. Learn how body language and vocal tone can gain you unspoken insights.

Are you looking to head down the path of entrepreneurship? Listen up! Alda cites this sales principle of emotional intelligence guru Daniel Goleman: Know what someone needs to attain wellbeing. Then, be assertive and proactive in helping them achieve it. While digesting this helpful tip, we turn our focus to Alda's legendary television and film career, asking, "What are you most proud of?" Not surprisingly, Alda sites his time as Captain Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce on M*A*S*H* as a career highlight (Fun fact: Did you know that Alda was the only character to appear in all 251 episodes?). More recently, Alda was honored to take part in Louis CK's popular web series, Horace and Pete. Join us as we wrap up our interview with Alda, the captain of communication.

It's more than just a buzzword -- we are living in the age of the entrepreneur. Entrepreneur Magazine Editor-in-Chief Jason Feifer says that it's an exciting time to be part of such an iconic brand. With communication and innovation at Entrepreneur's bedrock, the company continues to adapt to a new media landscape while capturing the magic of today's top industry leaders. Get a sneak peak of the June magazine edition as Feifer reveals how an unnamed entrepreneur used his experience as a venture capitalist to wow potential investors with a perfectly crafted business pitch.

Does your gear keep up with you? Outdated technology affects more than just productivity; it could potentially lead to a data breach of invaluable intellectual property. The Lenovo ThinkPad offers consumers a modern user-experience, better performance and robust security software all at an affordable price. What's the secret to ThinkPad's 25 years of success? Lenovo Director of North American Commercial Portfolio and Alliances Tom Butler says the brand focuses on "insightful and purposeful, customer-desired innovation" to incrementally evolve products. Get the gear that can match your pace; this tech upgrade should be at the top of your to-do list. Learn why.

Today's entrepreneurs expect to be able to access their data whenever, wherever they want. This has led to smaller, more powerful portable products, but technology isn't the only thing that has evolved -- so have criminals. Jayson Street -- InfoSec Ranger at Pwnie Express, a senior partner at Krypton Security, and CEO of Stratagem 1 Solutions -- says "water hole" attacks are on the rise. Cyber attackers are creating malicious WiFi access points to connect to your devices and harvest valuable data. Want to defend yourself and your IP? Learn how you can obtain a secure, encrypted connection.

Plus, Street stars in an all-new episode of Breakthrough airing this Tuesday, May 9 at 10/9c on National Geographic. Street and fellow white hat hackers focus on cyber terrorism as Street easily compromises the entire network of a Lebanese bank.

