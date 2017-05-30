Burger King Makes Real Life Monarch Mad With New Ad

A campaign featuring a cartoon of Belgium's King Philippe has displeased the royal family.

May 30, 2017 2 min read

Burger King’s first ever location in Belgium is set to open in June, but the fast food chain has run afoul of a pretty high profile neighbor -- before the first customer has even been served.

As part of an advertising campaign leading up to the grand opening, Burger King is asking customers to choose between the company’s aristocratic -- and frankly, a little creepy -- mascot and the country’s actual king, Philippe, whose likeness is detailed in cartoon form.

It would seem that the royal family isn’t amused.

Not mincing words, Pierre Emmanuel de Bauw, a spokesperson for the Belgian monarchy, told the BBC, "We disapprove of this approach. Since it is for commercial purposes, we would not have given our authorization."

Burger King reportedly hasn’t been told to cease and desist as of this story's publication -- so if you go to the link for the campaign, the vote is still on with no signs of being taken down.

Come on guys, can’t we all just get along? We’re sure that this is something that could be solved over some burgers and fries.