My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Advertising

Burger King Makes Real Life Monarch Mad With New Ad

A campaign featuring a cartoon of Belgium's King Philippe has displeased the royal family.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Burger King Makes Real Life Monarch Mad With New Ad
Image credit: 360b | Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Burger King’s first ever location in Belgium is set to open in June, but the fast food chain has run afoul of a pretty high profile neighbor -- before the first customer has even been served.

As part of an advertising campaign leading up to the grand opening, Burger King is asking customers to choose between the company’s aristocratic -- and frankly, a little creepy -- mascot and the country’s actual king, Philippe, whose likeness is detailed in cartoon form.

It would seem that the royal family isn’t amused.

Related: Burger King Dresses Up as McDonald's for Halloween

Not mincing words, Pierre Emmanuel de Bauw, a spokesperson for the Belgian monarchy, told the BBC, "We disapprove of this approach. Since it is for commercial purposes, we would not have given our authorization."

Burger King reportedly hasn’t been told to cease and desist as of this story's publication -- so if you go to the link for the campaign, the vote is still on with no signs of being taken down.

Come on guys, can’t we all just get along? We’re sure that this is something that could be solved over some burgers and fries.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Advertising

Advertising Trends You Should Consider in 2019

Advertising

The Future of Video Advertising Is Artificial Intelligence

Facebook and Google Are Not So High On Cannabis