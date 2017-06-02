Advice From the Greats: Deciding When to Retire a Product

Sometimes, even the greats have to retire. Take, for example, the Gmail messaging service Google Talk: That veteran product has been around since 2005, but Google is discontinuing it because it believes its Hangouts service has a better future and will be a stronger business-messaging tool to put up against rivals such as Slack.

Google was wise to do this, and its action illustrates how CEOs of huge companies and small startups alike sometimes have to retire a product or service to make time and space for something better.

All the money in the world can’t buy more hours in a day, after all. If an exciting potential new venture sprouts up but brings with it tons of tasks, most business leaders won't consider trying to pile it onto an already full plate.

Newer businesses also often outgrow or outpace their original concepts, so their resources and focuses need to be shifted to the projects gaining steam. One of the worst things a business leader can do is allocate resources to products that do nothing to move the company's needle in a positive direction.

In short, when you narrow down your list of products or services, you’ll have the time, space and peace of mind to devote resources to what’s most productive.

Certainly you might hesitate to retire a product you’ve worked on for a long time, but sometimes that's the best option. Athletes especially understand that while retiring is difficult, it's eventually necessary. So, we turn to the sports world for some of the best quotes uttered by athletes who knew it was time to leave the stage -- er, arena.

1. Jeter

"The last thing you want to do is finish playing or doing anything and wish you would have worked harder." -- Derek Jeter

Business connection: You might not succeed and become the next billionaire-entrepreneur, but if you give 100 percent of your effort, no one can ever say you didn’t try your hardest. Unfortunately, you can’t devote your best work to your business if your focus is split among too many products or services. So, direct your best efforts toward the projects that produce the best results and hold the most potential.

2. Jordan

"I've missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I've lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times, I've been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I've failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed." -- Michael Jordan

Business connection: While you might view retiring a product or service as a failure, every failure gets you one step closer to success. Whether it directs you to do other things or shows you what you need to improve so you can succeed, every outcome serves as important evidence you can use to make future decisions. If a failure occurs, it's up to you to focus on the positive effects of the loss.