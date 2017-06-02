My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Google Chrome

Built-In Chrome Ad Blocker Coming Early 2018

Starting early next year, Google's Chrome web browser will automatically block some of the most annoying and intrusive internet advertisements.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Built-In Chrome Ad Blocker Coming Early 2018
Image credit: shutterstock
News reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Starting early next year, Google's Chrome web browser will automatically block some of the most annoying and intrusive internet advertisements, including those that automatically play audio or prevent you from viewing a web page.

Google is a member of the Coalition for Better Ads, which recently published guidelines to convince advertisers to stop using annoying ad formats. Google will design Chrome's ad blocker to filter out ads that don't meet those guidelines, the company announced on Thursday.

 

"In dialogue with the Coalition and other industry groups, we plan to have Chrome stop showing ads (including those owned or served by Google) on websites that are not compliant with the Better Ads Standards starting in early 2018," Google Vice President of Ads & Commerce Sridhar Ramaswamy wrote in a blog postRumors of the blocker first surfaced last month.

Ramaswamy didn't offer more details about how the ad blocker would work or whether users would be able to deactivate it, but he hinted that the new feature will be similar to how Chrome currently deals with other internet annoyances, like blocking pop-ups in new tabs. There are currently four types of desktop ads and eight types of mobile ads that the Coalition deems unacceptable and that Chrome will likely block, ranging from ads that cover more than 30 percent of a website to large "sticky" ads that remain covering a portion of the page even when a user scrolls through it.

While it might seem counterintuitive that Google would move to block ads -- no matter how annoying they are -- from its own network in its own web browser, the company has concluded that doing so is the best way to curb the rise of third-party blockers that remove all ads, not just those that are intrusive.

"These frustrating experiences can lead some people to block all ads -- taking a big toll on the content creators, journalists, web developers and videographers who depend on ads to fund their content creation," Ramaswamy wrote.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Google Chrome

Built-In Chrome Ad Blocker Coming Early 2018

Google Chrome

20 Things You Didn't Know Your Chromecast Could Do

Google Chrome

Google Chrome Finally Ends Autoplay on Background Tabs