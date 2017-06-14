This Non-Profit Trains Anyone to Box for a Cause and Rethink How They Approach Resilience (Podcast)

Want to find your inner hero? You can train for that. This group can help.

You might talk the talk, but would you fight the fight -- in an actual boxing ring?

Training for a physical fight is at the heart of Brawl For A Cause, a non-profit that trains everyday people to compete in a boxing match to raise money for causes in their community. This one-of-a-kind experience helps non-fighters reshape how they look at competition in and out of the ring -- and how they approach discipline and strategy.

“It helps people become a better version of themselves,” says founder Matt Thomas. “There’s a beauty in that.”

Glitzy, action-packed matches don’t just help fighters find their inner hero. They create personal connections through individuals' stories that turn spectators into new supporters of nonprofit causes, essential to drawing the millennial audience that Thomas says charities will need to be successful in the long term.

In the latest podcast episode of Ready for Anything, we talk with Brawl For A Cause founder Matt Thomas about what his unique events teach anyone about making and reaching audacious goals. Thomas will talk about his connection to boxing and the match he fought that left him up against the ropes. We’ll also chat about how training helps anyone practice resilience -- a technique necessary for countering whatever punches life throws your way.

