Tesla

Report: Tesla Planning its Own Music Streaming Service

Not content to just offer drivers Spotify access, Tesla is reportedly in talks with major record labels to create a new way for people to listen to music.
Report: Tesla Planning its Own Music Streaming Service
Image credit: via PC Mag
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Teslas may soon get their own built-in music streaming service, now that the company is reportedly in talks with major record labels about creating a proprietary service that would come with its futuristic electric cars.

Citing industry sources, Recode reported on Thursday that Tesla has discussed its plans with all of the major labels. A Tesla streaming platform could be similar to Apple Music or Spotify, according to Recode, with multiple tiers of free and paid service.

 

In a statement, Tesla hinted that it had some music plans, but did not elaborate.

"We believe it's important to have an exceptional in-car experience so our customers can listen to the music they want from whatever source they choose," a Tesla spokesperson told Recode. "Our goal is to simply achieve maximum happiness for our customers."

The company's statement echos comments that its CEO Elon Musk made earlier this month. He said that Tesla will make an announcement later this year about helping drivers find music to listen to, according to TechCrunch, explaining that it's currently "very hard to find good playlists or good matching algorithms."

Teslas already come with a built-in Spotify app in some countries, but not the U.S. The app, currently supported in the Model X and Model S, even lets drivers create a Spotify premium account from their car's dashboard.

In addition to Tesla's music plans, whatever they might be, Musk previously said the company is also planning to reveal a semi-truck later this year, and a pickup truck will follow next year or in 2019.

