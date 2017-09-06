My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

How to Choose A Tech Stack for Your Startup

Startups most often make the mistake of not digging deeper into deciding the tech stack. Here's how not to make this expensive mistake and start off on the right foot.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Choose A Tech Stack for Your Startup
Image credit: Yuri_Arcurs | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Co-founder at Arkenea
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When building a tech business, the tech stack question pops up very early on in the journey. Rightly so, as this can define how your startup is built and its chances of scaling with user growth.

Do you know that the number one factor influencing the decision of a non-technical founder choosing a tech stack is also the most dangerous for their startup?

For the uninitiated, a tech stack is a combination of software products and programming languages that come together to create a website or a mobile app, comprising of a backend and a frontend or also known as server-side and client-side, respectively.

Here’s typically how most non-tech founders take this crucial decision: by relying on their developer to suggest and picking one that makes the most financial sense in the short term.

Now, the development team you’re talking to is biased in their suggestion, purely because the tech stack they recommend is the one they’ve built their expertise up on. That’s what they’re most comfortable with.

Secondly, that decision may just not be right for your type of product, the market it serves and the business objective around it. A stack for a on-demand or marketplace app would be very different than for a real-time video conferencing application.

So how do you choose the right stack for your startup? Get hold of a senior software solutions architect who can help you in this decision. Along with that, here’s a guideline and a few factors that will help you arrive at the right decision.

Related: Mistakes To Be Wary Of Before Building A Tech Startup

Mobile vs Web

A pertinent question in today’s context is whether to build for mobile or web first, and most people falter at making the right decision. The only way to decide between the platforms, at least for the initial version(s) of your product, is to know your customer well.

This means, understanding the use cases well, knowing at what points will your product be used by your customers – does it naturally lend itself to mobility (think: Uber) or something that doesn’t necessarily need to be mobile for a great first experience.

When it comes to mobile, you’re presented with two options – one is to build cross platform and the other is to build a native app. While cross platform technologies are more cost effective than native when you’re building an app for two platforms at the same time, they do fail to deliver on a great user experience.

Don’t make a decision purely on pricing as most often, it gets expensive at a later stage to make amends.

Related: Responsive Website or Mobile App: Do You Need Both?

Availability of resources.

The more niche or newer a technology or language, the more difficult it is to find the right people to help you build it. At the same time, it’s also going to be that much more expensive simply for the reason there is shortage of people in that stack.

Going just with the latest technology or language can result in higher costs and difficulty to find talent.

Look at what’s readily available in abundance at the location where your tech team is – whether in-house or outsourced. This should be coupled with how many support groups already exist for the tech. If there aren’t enough or bigger support groups already, it’s going to be challenging to find solutions when issues arise.

Related: 10 Tweaks That Instantly Increase Mobile Conversion Rates

Type of product.

The type of product you’re building has a very big influence on the tech stack for the startup. As mentioned earlier on, the stack for a content-based or a marketplace product would be very different from that of a video conferencing app.

Does your product need to support high concurrency of users or high traffic? Is speed a critical component? Ask these questions to your tech team and find out what suggestions do they have for the stack they’re recommending.

Explore the problem space to see what tools and technologies are commonly used by other startups in that domain. For instance, if your product has to have strong computational problem solving capabilities like for data science or machine learning, Python with libraries such as Pandas, SciPy, etc may be best suited.

Follow the customer and product when making the decision for a tech stack and don’t just rely on what your developers suggest. This could define how your product or startup would scale in the future.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Get Banks to Say Yes to Your Small Business Loan

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset

Starting a Business

How Startups Can Get in and Stay Competitive in Scaling Industries