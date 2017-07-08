How to Spend the Last 10 Minutes of Your Work Day (Infographic)

Reader Resource
The last 10 minutes of your day can also be the most crucial. It’s a time where you can prep for the next day, organize your workspace, sign out of email and reflect on what you achieved in the past eight hours. In the end, you should feel confident and proud when you walk out of the office.
There are a number of different ways you can wisely spend those last few minutes of your work day. For starters, don’t try to cram in a new project or take on a big task. Instead, begin winding down and setting yourself up for success the following day. To prep, craft tomorrow’s to-do list, checking off everything that you completed today so you have a clear idea of what’s ahead.
To reduce any anxieties or stress, organize your desk -- having an organized desk can boost productivity and help you think clearly. Sign out of your work email and chat, so you will let your mind disconnect, leaving all work-related matters at the office. Lastly, you can also spend those few minutes thinking and reflecting on the day. What was your biggest achievement? What do you hope to improve?
