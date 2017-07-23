Why There's No Better Time Than the Present to Follow Your Dreams

For all of the people out there who think they have more time to do the things they want, I’m here to be a loving interruption. We are not guaranteed any more time than the breath we are taking in this very moment. Our lives could end at any minute -- so how are we choosing to live?
I recorded this 5 Min Friday almost 2 years ago, and it’s become super popular since then.
So when my friends at Fearless Motivation asked if they could do an adaptation of one of my pieces, I knew this was a solid choice. They added some epic music, and it took the message to a whole new level.
The reason I’m re-posting it today is because the message is as relevant in this minute as it was when I first recorded it.
It’s time in Episode 510.
