Motivation

Why There's No Better Time Than the Present to Follow Your Dreams

We are not guaranteed any more time than the breath we are taking in this very moment.
Why There's No Better Time Than the Present to Follow Your Dreams
Image credit: Shutterstock
  • ---Shares
Lewis Howes
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

For all of the people out there who think they have more time to do the things they want, I’m here to be a loving interruption. We are not guaranteed any more time than the breath we are taking in this very moment. Our lives could end at any minute -- so how are we choosing to live?

I recorded this 5 Min Friday almost 2 years ago, and it’s become super popular since then.

So when my friends at Fearless Motivation asked if they could do an adaptation of one of my pieces, I knew this was a solid choice. They added some epic music, and it took the message to a whole new level.

The reason I’m re-posting it today is because the message is as relevant in this minute as it was when I first recorded it.

It’s time in Episode 510.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher RadioGoogle Play or TuneIn.

More from Lewis Howes

Matthew Hussey: The Keys to a Great Love Life

The Science of Hunger, Optimal Health and Body Love with Celebrity Nutritionist Kelly LeVeque

It’s Time

Lewis Howes

Lewis Howes is the author of The School of Greatness. He is a lifestyle entrepreneur, business coach and keynote speaker. A former professional football player and two-sport All-American, he is a current USA Men's National Han...

Leadership Motivation Passion Dreams
Next Article:
How I Use Faith and Positivity to Thrive
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...
OK

This website uses cookies to allow us to see how our website and related online services are being used. By continuing to use this website, you consent to our cookie collection. More information about how we collect cookies is found here.

Stay Informed. Be Inspired.

Receive customized news, stories and solutions direct to your inbox.