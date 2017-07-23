The Unusual Habits of 8 Famous and Successful People (Infographic)

Just because they're famous, it doesn’t mean they don't do weird things. Some of the most famous and successful people from the past and today have some of the strangest habits.
The famous French writer, historian and philosopher Voltaire drank tremendous amounts of coffee every day -- and we’re not talking four or five cups. Volaire allegedly consumed 40 to 50 cups of coffee on a daily basis, despite his doctor’s warnings. Face of the $100 bill Benjamin Franklin took “cold air baths” every morning for one to two hours, meaning he’d strip down, open all the windows of his home and hang out in his birthday suit for much of the morning.
Modern successful leaders also have a few funky habits. During moments of intensity or if he just needs to clear his mind, Microsoft’s Bill Gates takes to rocking in a chair to help him relax. Apple's late co-founder Steve Jobs had a habit of crying.
To learn more about the unusual habits of the rich and famous, check out Bryant Surety Bonds and Presitely’s infographic below.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
