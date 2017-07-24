Side Hustle Secret: Here's How to Get Your First 5,000 Email Subscribers

Internet expert and email pro Derek Halpern will show you how to boost your subscribers on a Facebook Live on July 25 at 1 pm ET.

From Facebook sponsored posts to Google ads, people are constantly inundated with hundreds, if not thousands, of businesses trying to sell them something every day. So, how can a side-hustling entrepreneur break through the noise and get (and keep) a consumer’s attention? Email.

The tried-and-true method commands a customer acquisition rate of 81 percent, along with an 80 percent retention rate, much higher than social media (51 percent and 40 percent, respectively) and paid search (59 percent and 43 percent, respectively).

“When you want to build a business, you need a way to keep in touch with people who buy -- and people who don't buy,” says internet marketing pro and founder of Social Triggers Derek Halpern. Unlike Facebook, Google or other platforms, with email there is “no toll-bridge between you and your prospects and customers,” he says. “You build your email list and you control when you reach your people.”

Known for his extensive expertise in internet marketing, Halpern is a force. He has more than 200,000 subscribers on his email list, has had content gone viral (a few times) and isn’t afraid to let the world know he spent $139,614.18 on one Facebook ad (and why it worked). Doing so, he has been able to monetize his expertise into a seven-figure business, while helping thousands of entrepreneurs, side hustlers included, find success.

In a Facebook Live, Halpern, will provide advice to side hustlers, including myself, on how to use your email list to attract, nurture and keep paying customers. Specifically, he'll show us:

The exact strategy you can use to get your first 5,000 email subscribers (or an additional 5,000 subscribers).

A case study on how he generated tens of thousands of new visitors with a single blog post.

A simple, yet effective technique for getting links from major media outlets.

Specific tactics to grow your email list.

He’ll also share what most side hustlers get wrong when it comes to email lists and what no one is doing but should be.

Tune in on July 25 at 1 p.m. ET for the Facebook Live.

This episode is the third in our new series "Tough Love Tuesday." For six weeks, our experts will focus on side hustlers, providing support, resources and actionable advice, all in real time.

