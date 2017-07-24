The Twitter World's Reactions to Michael Phelps Racing a Fake Shark

People were excited on Sunday night, looking forward to seeing Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps race a great white shark. Unfortunately, the event didn’t pan out quite the way eager viewers expected.
Related: 6 Success Secrets From 23-Time Gold Medalist Michael Phelps
For Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, the 23-time gold medalist was due to race a great white in the feature “Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White.” Turns out, this “shark” was actually just a computer-generated image -- and folks weren’t happy.
Not only that, but it wasn’t until 57 minutes into the hour-long program that viewers caught wind of the shark stimulation, when featured ecologist Tristan Gutteridge said, “Clearly, we can’t put Michael in one lane and a white shark on the far lane. We’re gonna have to do a simulation.”
Related: 10 Twitter Accounts Every Entrepreneur Should Be Following
Completing the race in 36.1 seconds, the “shark” ended up beating Phelps, who had a time of 38.1 seconds. But people weren’t upset by the outcome; they were disappointed that the shark was a fraud. While Discovery successfully drummed up anticipation for Shark Week for the 30th year in the week’s history, avid viewers felt betrayed.
Unsurprisingly, they took to Twitter to voice their disappointment. Here are some of the responses:
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
Read more