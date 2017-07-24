The Owner of This NYC Ice Cream Shop Explains Why There Are Grasshoppers in My Sundae

Free Webinar | August 16th
Fany Gerson grew up in Mexico and always wanted to share her home country's tastes with Americans.
She started out with a cart serving paletas and finally opened La Newyorkina, an ice cream shop in New York City's West Village. The restauranteur recently introduced chapulines (grasshoppers) as a topping for its sweet treats.
Image Credit: Stephen Bronner
I recently visited La Newyorkina to speak with Gerson about this addition to the menu, and of course, try it myself.
Stephen J. Bronner
Stephen J. Bronner is news director of Entrepreneur.com. He occasionally writes about psychology, technology, video games, food and fitness. He is very much on top of his email.
