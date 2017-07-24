Food Businesses

The Owner of This NYC Ice Cream Shop Explains Why There Are Grasshoppers in My Sundae

I hopped over to La Newyorkina, where bugs are on the menu.
Image credit: Stephen Bronner
Fany Gerson grew up in Mexico and always wanted to share her home country's tastes with Americans.

She started out with a cart serving paletas and finally opened La Newyorkina, an ice cream shop in New York City's West Village. The restauranteur recently introduced chapulines (grasshoppers) as a topping for its sweet treats.

Image Credit: Stephen Bronner

I recently visited La Newyorkina to speak with Gerson about this addition to the menu, and of course, try it myself.

