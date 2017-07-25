N'Sync's Joey Fatone Bites Into the Hot Dog Business

He sings, he dances, and now Joey Fatone, a founding member of boy band supergroup N'Sync, turns his attention to weiners. We'll let him explain...
Who are you and what’s your business?
I’m Joey Fatone and I own Fat One’s Hot Dogs & Italian Ice.
After being part of a mega successful act like N'Sync and scoring acclaim in such popular films as My Big Fat Greek Wedding, why go into the food business?
It’s always something I wanted to do. I always wanted something to call my own. I was on a couple cooking shows and on Rachael Ray. I was in Chicago and saw that there is a company called Chubby Wieners. I thought that’s a pretty funny name. I did some research and decided to open up my own place and call it Fat One’s. Being from Brooklyn, I always was about getting a slice of pizza or a hot dog or an Italian ice. I’m not reinventing the hot dog but I am working on combinations of the flavors you put on the hot dog.
What does the word entrepreneur mean to you?
It means thinking outside the box. It’s about being savvy and getting things done. You’re the boss. Being an entrepreneur means that I’m on a rollercoaster. It goes up and down. I’m relatively new at this but I love it.
You’ve been smart to cross-market. You’ve been in bed, so to speak, with fellow boy band alum Donnie Wahlberg.
There’s an episode of Wahlburgers in which Donnie stops at Fat One’s and I went to Wahlburgers. It’s about helping each other out.
What failure did you learn from?
Making round pizza in the stove was a failure. It wasn’t executed well. You learn from your failures. You learn not to make the same mistakes. You see what else you can do to make something work.
What productivity tips do you have?
Work out. You have more energy when you work out.
What else is integral for an entrepreneur?
Do the research. There was a country recording artist [Toby Keith] who slapped his name on a restaurant [Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar and Grill] in Orlando and it didn’t work out. I don’t think he did the research and now he’s connected with that failure. I don’t believe in just going out there and making a quick buck. I’m in this for the long haul.
Do you have a favorite inspirational quote?
Dreams don’t work unless you do.
Is there an inspirational book you would recommend?
Steve Harvey's book Act Like a Success, Think Like a Success. It's inspirational and it’s honest. Bust your ass when you’re young. A lot of millennials don’t understand that but they look at Puffy and they think, "There’s a guy that’s partying all the time." Well, no matter how much he parties, he gets up and makes sure he’s in a meeting at 8 a.m.
What’s next?
I'm doing a stint on Home Shopping Network to sell Fat One’s hot dogs. We’re also planning to expand outside of Orlando.
Will there be an N'Sync reunion in the near future?
There are no performance plans but N'Sync will get a star on the Walk of Fame in March of 2018.
What’s next for you as an actor? Is there another sequel for My Fat Greek Wedding?
I’m waiting for Nia to write the next script and then I’m there! In the meantime, I’m focusing on Fat One’s.