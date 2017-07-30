How to Face Your Fears and Bounce Back

Not everyone would choose this path. But when Mark Mathews was a kid, he was terrified of the ocean. However, professional surfing was the lifestyle and career that was calling to him.
So he faced his fear, dove in and became one of the best big wave surfers in the world. And he didn’t stop there. As an introvert, he was also extremely scared of public speaking.
But as his surfing career took off, he realized he could create a second career on stage, speaking about facing fear.
So he once again faced one of his greatest fears and learned the skill of public speaking.
Today Mark is not only a sought-after surfer and speaker, he is one of the most grateful men I’ve met.
Especially considering how many injuries he’s sustained (including an intense leg injury he’s still recovering from).
As we talked about what pain and fear have taught us, Mark explained in simple terms how valuable it is to face our fears, push ourselves through them and practice that over and over again. It’s how we become comfortable being uncomfortable.
That’s just one inspiring lesson you’ll hear in Episode 515.
