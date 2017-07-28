My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tesla

You Can Watch Elon Musk Hand Over the First Affordable Teslas Live Tonight

The Model 3, which can go up to 215 miles on a single charge, has a starting cost of $35,000.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
You Can Watch Elon Musk Hand Over the First Affordable Teslas Live Tonight
Image credit: John Leyba | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

Tesla's most affordable vehicle yet, the Model 3, will be delivered to the first 30 people who ordered the electric car tonight.

CEO Elon Musk will be on hand for the handover, which will be streamed on Tesla's website at 11:45 p.m. ET.

Related: First Tesla Model 3 Rolls Off Production Line

The Model 3, which can go up to 215 miles on a single charge, has a starting cost of $35,000.

Musk shared a preview of the event early this morning on Instagram.

 

Setting up for Model 3 handover tomorrow night ...

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Jul 27, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tesla

Tesla Decides to Keep Stores Open but Raise Prices

Tesla

Tesla Will Unveil the Model Y Crossover on March 14th

Tesla

Elon Musk Says True Self-Driving Teslas Could Be Ready in 2020