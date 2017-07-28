You Can Watch Elon Musk Hand Over the First Affordable Teslas Live Tonight

The Model 3, which can go up to 215 miles on a single charge, has a starting cost of $35,000.

Tesla's most affordable vehicle yet, the Model 3, will be delivered to the first 30 people who ordered the electric car tonight.

CEO Elon Musk will be on hand for the handover, which will be streamed on Tesla's website at 11:45 p.m. ET.

Musk shared a preview of the event early this morning on Instagram.