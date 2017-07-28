You Can Watch Elon Musk Hand Over the First Affordable Teslas Live Tonight
Tesla's most affordable vehicle yet, the Model 3, will be delivered to the first 30 people who ordered the electric car tonight.
CEO Elon Musk will be on hand for the handover, which will be streamed on Tesla's website at 11:45 p.m. ET.
Related: First Tesla Model 3 Rolls Off Production Line
The Model 3, which can go up to 215 miles on a single charge, has a starting cost of $35,000.
Musk shared a preview of the event early this morning on Instagram.
Setting up for Model 3 handover tomorrow night ...
A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Jul 27, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT